PAWS AND PAGES: Summer safety tips

Today

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 98F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Clear. Windy early. Low 66F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High around 90F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.