PAWS AND PAGES: Vets for pets

The Humane Society of Imperial County receives several calls on a daily basis from concerned pet owners who are worried about the health of their pets. Many people believe that the Humane Society offers free or low-cost veterinary services. Unfortunately, we do not. Due to funding we are not able to place a veterinarian on our team of staff members. Whenever sick or injured animals come into our care they are immediately taken to a licensed veterinarian where they are evaluated and treated accordingly.
It is important to make sure that pets are seen by their local family veterinarian frequently. Most veterinarians recommend that pets receive their vaccinations annually and that they have their blood work done on an annual basis as well. Many illnesses and diseases can easily be prevented just by having pets seen by their doctor regularly. These annual health exams will also prevent your pets from experiencing any unnecessary pain and discomfort.
What many pet owners don’t realize is that there are several illnesses that our pets can become ailed with and many of these illnesses can go undetected for a long time. For example, there are certain parasites that ticks can carry that can make your dog very sick. These parasites are spread through the saliva of an infected tick and can infect a healthy pet with just one bite. This parasitic infection can go undetected for several months or even years if not checked for annually with a quick and simple blood test. If left untreated these diseases could lead to serious negative health issues or even cause your pet to lose his or her life. Annual checkups will help to ensure that any health issues are addressed sooner than later and can potentially extend the life of your pet, but most importantly — ensure their comfort and happiness!
We often hear many pet owners saying that they do not take their pets to be seen by a veterinarian because they cannot afford to do so. What we would like our community to know is that there are some financial options for pet owners when their pet requires veterinary attention. First, we encourage everyone to discuss with their family veterinarian what their options are in treating their sick or injured pet. Another excellent option is asking your doctor about applying for Care Credit. Although most veterinarians are not able to work out payment plans, Care Credit helps pet owners to be able to work out a payment plan and will help ensure that sick or injured pets get the much needed care that they deserve.
It is important to always remember that all sick or injured pets must be seen by their veterinarian immediately! Animals are not like people in the sense that they can easily get over minor health issues. People can come down with a cold and can get better in a few days. When a cat or dog comes down with a cold (or respiratory infection) a few sniffles and a runny nose can quickly become life-threatening. There are no over-the-counter or home remedies for these illnesses. Medication can only be purchased through a licensed veterinarian after the doctor has seen and diagnosed the pet. People will often turn to Google or public pages on Facebook for veterinary advice. We strongly discourage people from using Google as a source of veterinary care. When you Google “Why does my dog have diarrhea?” one of the first links that shows up suggests that the dog has parvo. Believe it or not, there are many different things that can cause a dog to have an upset tummy. A sudden change in food or a parasitic infection can cause parvo-like symptoms. Obviously, a home remedy for parvo will not cure a sour stomach or parasites. Many people who post on public forums on Facebook do not have a degree in veterinary medicine and although they have good intentions, some of the advice that they give is wrong and can cause more harm to an already sick or injured pet. Please also keep in mind that there are several household medications that should not be given to pets. These medications react differently with their bodies and can poison your pet and cause them to become very ill.
For annual vaccinations (parvo/distemper combo, Rabies, etc.), vaccine scheduling, minor and major surgical procedures, all veterinary emergencies, information on starting your pet on a monthly flea and tick preventative regimen, hours of operation, and for pricing, please make sure to contact your local family veterinarian today!
There are three local veterinarians here in the Imperial Valley and every one of them is compassionate and extremely knowledgeable. We like to stress the importance of every pet owner establishing a close relationship with their family veterinarian. These doctors have many years of experience and are more than qualified in assuring that your pet lives a long, happy and healthy life!
Local veterinarians:
Desert Veterinary Group
805 N. Rodeo Drive, Imperial
(760) 355-0141
El Centro Animal Clinic
298 W. Main St., El Centro (760) 352-4222
Howard Animal Hospital
4275 Highway 86, Brawley,
(760) 344-5738
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
