PAWS AND PAGES: Walk for a dog

During recent events, many pet owners have turned to their pets for interaction and some much needed “pet therapy” more than ever before. A very popular trend amongst pets and their humans right now is walking! By walking with your pet, not only do you gain from some great health and pet-bonding benefits, but thanks to Walk for a Dog by WoofTrax our pet-loving community members can also generate funds for homeless pets within our community!
To start saving lives all you have to do is make sure you download the Walk for a Dog app either through the Apple App Store or through Google Play onto your smart phone. After the app has been downloaded, please make sure to indicate that you are walking or running in support of the Humane Society of Imperial County. Whether it’s only a brisk walk or a jog each day or for some sort of benefit or event, please remember that the orphaned pets of our community need you! This is a great way to get the whole family and even friends involved to make an even bigger impact for our community’s orphaned fur-kids!
Keep in mind that the more active each user is, the more that is donated to the Humane Society of Imperial County from the Walk for a Dog app. The app is also set up so that users can see how much of an impact they have made for the shelter. You can literally see how walking around each day positively changes the lives of the hundreds of animals that are in the care of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
Lastly, there is one very important thing that the Humane Society team asks: For your pet’s safety, please always make sure that if you walk with your dog, please make sure it has a properly fitted collar and is leashed or harnessed with proper identification with updated owner contact information.
Whether you run or walk for your health or you do it for the animals, there is no simpler way to help ensure the well-being of an orphaned pet than with a walk a day.
While waking with your pet, the Humane Society of Imperial County team would like to kindly remind everyone to please wear face masks or coverings while out in public and always practice social distancing. Please do everything you can to keep you and others safe.
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
