PAWS AND PAGES: Where they belong

Recently, the Humane Society of Imperial County team and other animal lovers and advocates have noticed a very large number of pets being reported lost.
We understand that accidents do happen, so in conjunction with SB 573 (the new mandatory microchipping law), to help reunite quickly and safely lost pets with their families, the Humane Society of Imperial County has dropped their microchipping fee to only $20 for recently claimed pets.
Pet parents who claim their lost pet from Animal Control and bring it in for microchipping within one week of being claimed are eligible to receive the reduced microchipping fee. What we will require is for the pet parent to bring in their pet and the receipt that animal control, the police department or the public works department gave them when the pet was claimed.
Microchipping can be done anytime during our business hours, but an appointment is required due to COVID-19.
Please keep in mind that microchips are not GPS tracking devices. The way microchips work is each microchip has a special number that is registered to the pet owner through a specific microchip company. When a lost pet that is found and scanned for a microchip with a microchip scanner, the scanner is able to read the microchip number and it will appear on the screen of the scanner. The scanner will tell the person scanning the pet which type of microchip the pet has been tagged with, and from there it can be determined which microchip company to contact to retrieve the owner’s contact information.
The owner’s contact information is not released to just anyone. It is only released to a pet care professional so that the owners can be quickly notified their pet was found. All veterinarians, Humane Societies and animal control agencies have the capability of being able to check a pet for a microchip at no cost to the person who found the pet.
Something to keep in mind for those who find a lost or stray pet, the finder needs to exhaust all resources in searching for that pet’s owners/family. In addition to posting on social media, people should also call all local shelters, rescues, Humane Societies, animal control agencies, etc., to see if someone has reported the pet lost.
Calling the local presses to run a free lost/found pet ad in the paper and calling local radio stations to air a lost/found pet ad are both very helpful also. Posting lost/found flyers and taking the pet to a shelter or a veterinarian to have the pet scanned for a microchip can be highly effective in locating the pet’s family as well.
Once that is all done, please give pet owners TIME to look for and claim their pet. Waiting an hour after making a single post on social media and then “adopting” it out to someone else is not the proper way to go about it. Following these steps will ensure that all bases are covered and that the finder has taken the proper steps necessary to give the owner ample time to search for and claim their pet.
Some people do not have social media, so utilizing other sources to help a lost pet find its way home is an absolute must! Also, if someone finds a lost/stray pet and that person does not want to keep it, then he or she needs to call animal control for the city or area in which that pet was found. That way, if the owner is looking for their pet then he or she can go through the proper and legal channels to get the pet back.
Not following protocol or just giving the animals away does not help anyone. It just adds to growing number of misplaced animals within our community.
Another thing to keep in mind is that aside from having several health benefits, having pets spayed and neutered will help to eliminate their urge to roam in search for a mate. The Humane Society of Imperial County also offers two low-cost spay-and-neuter service programs that are open to all pets in need of the service.
Our Mexicali low-cost spay and neuter program operates twice a week and the one with Animal Action League operates about once a month. The cost of spay and neuter through our Mexicali program is $55 per cat and dog that weigh under 40 pounds, and $75 for dogs that weigh 40 pounds or more.
Through our Animal Action League program the cost is $55 per animal regardless of species or weight, but there is an 80-pound weight limit, and pets must be under 8 years of age.
Again, we understand that accidents do happen, and our team only wants to help keep your fur-kids off the streets, out of the shelter and at home with their families where they belong.
Please keep your pets safe, everyone!
