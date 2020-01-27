PAWS AND PAGES: Where they belong

Lately, the Humane Society of Imperial County team and other animal lovers and advocates have noticed an abnormally large number of pets being reported lost, some being ones that become lost frequently.
We understand that accidents do happen, so to help quickly and safely reunite lost pets with their families, the Humane Society of Imperial County is willing to drop our microchipping fee to only $20 for recently claimed pets! Pet parents who claim their lost pet from Animal Control and bring him or her in for microchipping within one week of being claimed are eligible to receive the reduced microchipping fee.
What we will require is for the pet parent to bring in their pet and the receipt that animal control, the police department or the public works department gave them when the pet was claimed. No appointment is needed for microchipping, and it can be done anytime during our business hours.
Please keep in mind that microchips are not GPS tracking devices. The way microchips work is each microchip has a special number that is registered to the pet owner through a specific microchip company. When a lost pet that is microchipped is found and is scanned for a microchip with a microchip scanner, the scanner is able to read the microchip number and it will appear on the screen of the scanner. The scanner will tell the person scanning the pet which type of microchip the pet has been chipped with and from there it can be determined which microchip company to contact to retrieve the owner’s contact information.
The owner’s contact information is not released to just anyone, it is only released to a pet care professional so that the owners can be quickly notified that their pet was found. All veterinarians, Humane Societies and Animal Control agencies have the capability of being able to check a lost or found pet for a microchip at no cost to the person who found the pet.
Another thing to keep in mind is that aside from having several health benefits, having pets spayed and neutered will help to eliminate their urge to roam in search for a mate. The Humane Society of Imperial County also offers two low-cost spay and neuter service programs that are open to all pets who are in need of the service. Our Mexicali low-cost spay and neuter program operates twice a week, and the one with Animal Action League operates about once a month. We are currently working on having Animal Action League come to our shelter with their mobile clinic for more spay and neuter opportunities for the community’s pets.
The cost of spay and neuter through our Mexicali program is $55 per cat and dog that weigh less than 40 pounds, and $75 for dogs that weigh 40 pounds or more. Through our Animal Action League program the cost is $55 per animal regardless of species or weight, but there is an 80-pound maximum weight limit.
Again, we understand that accidents do happen, and our team only wants to help keep your fur-kids off the streets, out of the shelter and at home with their families where they belong.
Please keep your pets safe, everyone!
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
