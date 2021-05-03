PET OF THE WEEK: Addy

ID#: 21-0245
AGE: 3 years
SEX: Female
BREED: Bull terrier
COLOR: White
WEIGHT: 35 pounds
Addy came into our care mid-March from El Centro Animal Control as an owner surrender. The animal control officer told one of our staff members that she came from a pretty bad situation. It was evident that she had as there were several cuts and scrapes all over her face and body. We were told that she was very animal aggressive, but being that she was so sweet with our staff and we could tell she needed a brand new start, we all agreed to take her in to work with her. Shortly after she healed up from her injuries we decided to temperament test her with other animals … and she passed with flying colors! Not only did she do very well with the small and large dogs we have in our front office, but she did very well with the kitties AND the rabbits that we have in our care! Addy not only does well with other animals, but she is amazing with all people she meets! She loves affection from people and loves to sit in your lap. She is also very good at giving hugs! For a bull terrier, Addy is a bit on the small side, but she still is quite energetic and is very strong – a typical bull terrier. One other very important feature about Addy is that she is completely deaf. It takes some time for her to figure out what’s going on sometimes, but we have not noticed that it is a major hindrance for her. Although Addy has been through quite a lot in the last month or so, she has not allowed her negative experiences to get the best of her. She is a very special dog who deserve to find a very special someone who will give her the loving furever home that she deserves. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Addy, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Addyl’s adoption fee is $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
