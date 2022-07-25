PET OF THE WEEK: Aerys

NAME: Aerys
ID#: C22-0043
AGE: 6 months
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Domestic Short-hair
COLOR: Grey/white tabby
WEIGHT: 5 pounds
Aerys came into our care back in late March of this year by someone who found him wandering the streets alone when he was a tiny kitten. Right away we knew that he had to be looked at by a vet, so he was rushed to our vet in Mexicali where he strayed for a few months, and later went on to se an eye specialist. We found out that Aerys had a major upper respiratory infection that went to his eyes and caused permanent damage. Unfortunately, one of his eyes was not able to be saved and he is partially blind in the eye that was able to be saved. Although Aerys’ eyesight isn’t the best, his foster family says that doesn’t affect his pawsome personality! His foster family tells us that he is very kitten-like and he loves to play, jump, and climb on things. When he is not playing, he likes to find things to hide and nap for several hours. Aerys does well with other cats, and he adores children! Whoever adopts Aerys will have to be patient with him at first. Because he cannot see very well, he is very cautious in new surroundings. Once he realizes there is nothing to fear, he quickly warms up and turns into the most purrfect little love bug.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Aerys, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Aerys’ adoption fee is $80, or $50 during Clear The Shelters.
