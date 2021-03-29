PET OF THE WEEK: Austin

ID#: 21-0262
AGE: 4 years
SEX: Male
BREED: Cattle dog/terrier mix
COLOR: Brown/white
WEIGHT: 40 pounds
Austin came into our care on March 19 from Imperial County Animal Control. We were told by the animal control officer who picked him up on Feb. 25 that the dog was found in the outskirts of town between Brawley and Calipatria. He showed up at someone’s house out there and stuck around for a few weeks, most likely because he had nowhere to go. While at Animal Control, Austin was extremely scared and skittish. He did not allow himself to be touched or handled. Animal Control contacted us and asked if we would be able to help him, and at the time, we did not have any kennel space available. We asked that they please hold him until we could evaluate and take him, and they gladly agreed to do so. We were very thankful for that! Over the course of about two and a half weeks, one of our staff members went to their facility a few times to visit with him to get him used to someone new. With each visit he became more and more receptive to that staff member. Once we got him to our shelter, we put him in our front office and he became an entirely new dog! Since that day, Austin has become more confident and he is very affectionate. He walks well on a leash and loves to run and play fetch. He does well with other dogs and doesn’t really pay much mind to cats. We also believe that he may be potty trained because he will hold his business until he is let outside. From the moment we met Austin, we knew that all he needed was a little time and some patience. We are so happy that we were able to help give him a second chance, and we are hopeful that the perfect family will soon contact us wanting to give him the furever home that he deserves. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Austin, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Austin’s adoption fee is $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
