PET OF THE WEEK :Bandit

ID#: BRC18-0001
AGE: 7 years
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Domestic short hair
COLOR: Grey tabby
WEIGHT: 8 pounds
Bandit is another kitty that has been in our care for quite a long time. As most of the cats in our care, a few years ago he was brought in from Animal Control as a stray and was never claimed. Bandit is in one of our community cat rooms where he is able to roam and interact with staff and guests at all times. Bandit is a very social guy and he loves to greet everyone at the door when they walk into the room. He loves to be pet and scratched behind his ears. Not only is he a very personable cat, he is also a big goof ball! Just last week, while trying to get from one side of the room to the other, Bandit decided to use a staff member’s head as a landing and takeoff pad! Our staff member was perfectly fine, and everyone got a good laugh out of it. Bandit does very well with all people that he meets, and does well with other cats and dogs, too. If anyone is looking to expand their furry family with a very friendly and funny fur-kid, Bandit would make the perfect addition! If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Bandit, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Bandit’s adoption fee is only $25 for the entire month of December.
Adoption benefits include
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
