PET OF THE WEEK: Bane

ID#: C20-0345
AGE: 6 months
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Domestic short-hair
COLOR: White/gray tabby
WEIGHT: 5 pounds
FeLV/FIV/HW: Negative
Bane came into our care at the end of October of last year from Imperial County Animal Control when he was about 7 weeks old. He had been picked up as a feral kitten, and we knew that we could easily tame him down. Almost immediately, we knew something was wrong -- Bane had horribly loose stools! There were several times where we had the stool tested for parasites, but his tests kept coming back as negative for everything. One day we decided to take him back to the vet to be re-evaluated, and that is when we discovered what was ailing him… As Bane was removed from his carrier to be examined by the doctor, half of his tail had fallen off! The doctor believes that before he had been picked up by Animal Control, he had sustained some sort of unseen injury (most likely a bite), it became infected and the infection was taking a big toll on his little body. The doctor had to put him under anesthesia to remove the necrotic part of the tail which turned him into a bobtailed kitty. Within a few days Banes loose stool began firm up, but the infection did take a permanent effect on him. … Due to some nerve damage from the infection, Bane is slightly incontinent. He has some control of his bowel, but sometimes he does have an accident. This poor little guy has gone through so much in his short life, but his experiences have made him quite the cool little cat. Bane is extremely affectionate, very playful and he LOVES to explore. He does well with other cats and dogs, and he really loves any human that he meets! He also has quite the little motor on him (meaning he purrs really loud)! Bane is another very special little kitty in our care who is ready to find his happily furever after. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Bane, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Bane’s adoption fee is $80.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV and heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.