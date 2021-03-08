PET OF THE WEEK: Bean

ID#: C21-0040
AGE: 10 months
SEX: Male
BREED: Domestic short-hair
COLOR: Black and white
WEIGHT: 5 pounds
Bean came into our care at the beginning of February after being found alone and deathly ill. The nice young lady who found him sent us a message on Facebook asking if we could take him in, and of course we agreed to do so. Typically, we would refer someone who found a lost animal to animal control, but due to exigent circumstances, we knew that we had to intervene and act quickly. When he arrived at the shelter his state of health was far worse than we had expected. We immediately rushed him to one of our veterinarians in Mexicali, but the doctor said his prognosis was not good. A few days after arriving at the vet, Bean began to have major tummy issues. The doctor had to perform emergency surgery to remove a portion of his intestine as it had become necrotic. The surgery went well, but because of how sick he was and the amount of intestine that was removed, the doctor said he did not think Bean would survive… Very much to everyone’s surprise, Bean survived! The doctor literally said it was a miracle! After being in the hospital for two weeks Bean was brought back to the shelter to finish his recovery and he is doing very well! We believe that Bean may have been a feral cat before he got sick, but after being handled so much during his treatment he has tamed down. Bean is not the most affectionate kitty, but once you start scratching him behind the ear he begins to purr and rub up against you. To this day, the doctor has no idea what caused his illness, but we do know that he is an entirely new kitty who is ready to begin his entirely new life in a loving furever home. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Bean, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Bean’s adoption fee is $80.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & Heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
