PET OF THE WEEK: Belle

ID#: C20-0231
AGE: 3 months
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Domestic medium hair
COLOR: White/black
WEIGHT: 3 ½ pounds
Belle was brought into our care in May when she was about 5 days old. Someone had found her all by herself in their yard and brought her to the shelter. We immediately placed her into the care of one of our most experienced bottle feeders. Belle is still with her foster family and they say that she is a hoot! Belle is a very energetic kitten and loves to play. Her foster family tells us that they like to call her “Crazy Cat” because she loves to run and bounce all over the place when she plays. She is also a brave little soul and is not afraid of anything! She can often be found climbing on and playing with the dogs that are with her in her foster home. Belle is definitely a little fuzz ball of pure energy, but she is very sweet and gets along with everyone that she meets. She would make the purrfect companion for anyone who is looking to expand their furry family. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Belle, please call or email the shelter during our business hours. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Belle’s adoption fee is $75.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
1585 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
