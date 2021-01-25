PET OF THE WEEK: Benny

ID#: C20-0280
AGE: 4 years
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Siamese
COLOR: Lilac point
WEIGHT: 13 pounds
Benny was brought into our care at the beginning of September of last year from Westmorland. Benny was a community cat and the woman who would feed and care for him was moving and could not take him with her. She was afraid to leave him there by himself because she knew that he would not be able to properly fend for himself as he is almost completely blind. One of Benny’s eyes never fully developed so he has no sight in it at all, but he can see shadows and movement through the other one. We gladly took him in, but he did not acclimate well to the sudden change. Being that he could not see and was completely unfamiliar with the new smells and sounds, Benny would not allow us to touch or handle him for several weeks. One of our Cat Care Technicians took the time to work with him so that he knew there was nothing to fear. With lots of time, patience and several cans of yummy food, Benny soon became a trusting and very loving cat. We have come to learn that Benny doesn’t fear new people anymore, but can be leery of them at first. The trick is talking to him while loving on him and once he associates your voice with kindness, its all purrs and sandpaper kisses from there! It has taken our Benny Boy some time to get where he is today, but now it is time for him to become the happy housecat that he was destined to be. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Benny, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Benny’s adoption fee is $60.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & Heartworm tested
- Spay/Neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
