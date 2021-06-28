PET OF THE WEEK: Berry

ID#: C21-0200
AGE: 2 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Domestic Long Hair
COLOR: Gray
WEIGHT: 7 pounds
FeLV/FIV/HW: Negative
Berry came into our care on April 1 of this year after having given birth to four kittens in the back of a utility truck at a local business in Imperial. The place and situation was not ideal for the health and safety of her and her babies, so we agreed to take this little feline family in and quickly placed them into a foster home. Getting Berry and her kittens to the shelter wasn’t easy, though. Berry was very much used to living on street and fending for herself, but we knew she wasn’t feral. Thankfully, she quickly learned to trust our staff and her foster family. Three of Berry’s kittens have recently been adopted, so only her and one kitten remain without a home to call their own. Berry’s foster mom says that she is understandably shy with humans at first. However, once she trusts you she is mellow and sweet. She is extremely low maintenance and loves nothing more than chin scratches and a good brushing. Sometimes she startles easily with loud noises or fast movements, so she would do best in a quiet home environment. She was a great mom to her four babies and has even opened up and started to play with her kittens, showing her “young” side! She may never be 100 percent a lap cat and she may take a while to warm up, but once you’re in her circle, it’s so worth it!
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Berry, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Berry’s adoption fee is $30 for the month of June.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & Heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
