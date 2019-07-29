PET OF THE WEEK: Boo

AGE: 4 months
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Domestic shorthair
COLOR: Orange tabby
WEIGHT: 5 pounds
Boo came into our care a few months ago after one of our long-time volunteers found Boo as a tiny little kitten under a car, scared and alone. Boo immediately went in to foster home and his foster mom has had nothing but amazing things to say about him. Boo loves humans and he loves to help his foster mom with her chores each and every morning. He just loves to be involved in whatever is going on! Boo is also super adventurous. He loves to run and play with his canine foster siblings outside and he loves to go to the dog park! Boo stays on a leash when he goes outside and he does very well on it. He is not shy by any means. We recently had an adoption event at Macy’s at the Imperial Valley Mall and Boo’s foster mom brought him to meet some potential adopters. He loved lying on the fake grass area where he got attention from hundreds of passersby! He was totally hamming it up that day! When Boo isn’t busy being the center of attention, he is doing a really good job at giving lots of love and affection. Boo loves his foster family (both the people and animals) and gets along very well with everyone — both cats and dogs of all sizes! Boo is another one of those shelter fur-kids that would make the purrfect addition to any family!
If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Boo, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Boo’s adoption fee is $75.
*All adoption protocol and procedures apply.*
Adoptions includes:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- Trupanion pet health insurance
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
