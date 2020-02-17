Pet of the Week: Bubbles

ID#: 20-0060
AGE: 8 years
SEX: Male
BREED: German shepherd
COLOR: Brown and black
WEIGHT: 85 pounds
Bubbles came into our care from Brawley Animal Control in mid-January. He was so friendly and so handsome that our entire staff was expecting someone to walk in any minute to claim him … but no one did. Bubbles got his name because he is so sweet, very personable and has such a bubbly personality — and because we thought it would be fun to give a name like his to such a huge dog! Bubbles befriends everyone he meets the second he meets them. He does well with all people and he does well with both big and small dogs. We have not had a chance to cat test him yet, but we have our paws crossed that he is kitty friendly. For a senior pet, Bubbles has quite a bit of energy. He loves to run and play and his favorite toys to play with are plush squeaky toys. Bubbles would do well in a home where he has siblings and with a family who is fairly active, and likes to go on walks or jogs. Bubbles only has one request from his new family, and that is that there is a BIG comfy bed waiting for him at home. If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Bubbles, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Bubbles’ adoption fee is $100.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
