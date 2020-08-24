PET OF THE WEEK: Casper

ID#: C20-0245
AGE: 3 years
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Domestic short-hair
COLOR: White
WEIGHT: 12 pounds
Casper was brought into our care at the beginning of August by a nice lady who had been caring for him in her neighborhood.
When he came in he had a severely infected wound on his neck that was clearly a bite from being in a fight. We are not sure if he was the one who started a fight, but being that he is such a HUGE sweetheart and doesn’t have a mean hair on his body, we are assuming he was a victim of some tomcat foolery.
Upon his arrival he was placed on antibiotics for the wound and it healed up very nicely. After healing, we took him in to be neutered and decided to run a SNAP test on him to see if he was clear of illness.
Unfortunately, we learned that Casper is FIV-positive… Do not let this deter you! Although he is FIV-positive, this handsome boy is fully capable of living a long, healthy and happy life.
Casper loves to lounge about on his bed and he loves to get in some much needed belly rubs. We do not know how Casper is with other cats, but we do know that he does not seem to mind dogs and he LOVES people!
If you don’t fall in love with his amazing personality, you’ll fall head over heels with him when you gaze into his beautiful ocean blue eyes! Casper the friendly cat would make a purrfect addition to any family that is willing to open up their hearts and homes to a very special kitty in need.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Casper, please call or email the shelter during our business hours. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Casper’s adoption fee is $25 (for the month of August only).
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1585 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.