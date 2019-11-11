PET OF THE WEEK: Cauliflower

AGE: 10 years
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Domestic shorthair
COLOR: Grey & white
WEIGHT: 13 pounds
Cauliflower has been in our care for about four years now. At first we believed he might be feral, but we soon learned that he wasn’t feral … he was just a grumpy cat. Cauliflower didn’t like anyone, not other cats and especially not dogs! After a few days we noticed that he was having some pain in his ears so we decided to have him looked at by a local veterinarian. Cauliflower was so upset that the doctor had to sedate him. After a two-hour procedure and nearly $700 later, we found that he had a massive infection deep in his ears and they had to be surgically drained and repaired. After his procedure and about 10 days of being on antibiotics, we noticed a drastic change in Cauliflower’s behavior. He was no longer a grumpy cat. In fact, he was approaching people, rubbing on them, and being very affectionate. He even made new cat and dog friends! Cauliflower wasn’t an unsocial cat; he was in extreme pain and it was making him very unhappy. … Unfortunately, his severely infected ears did take a permanent toll on him and the infection caused the cartilage in his ears to curl or “cauliflower” (hence the name Cauliflower). Now this handsome boy is a happy and healthy old kitty. And yes, despite his special ears he can still hear. We strongly believe his ears add value to his specialness. Although Cauliflower’s hearing isn’t missing, he is missing a home to call his own.
If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Cauliflower, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Cauliflower’s adoption fee is only $20 (for the entire month November 2019).
*All adoption protocol and procedures apply.*
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- Trupanion pet health insurance
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
