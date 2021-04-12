PET OF THE WEEK: Chanel

Today

Mainly sunny. High 94F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. High near 90F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.