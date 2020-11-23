PET OF THE WEEK: Chewy

ID#: GP20-0004
AGE: 4 years
SEX: Male
BREED: American mix
COLOR: Brown
WEIGHT: 2 ½ pounds
Chewy was brought into our care earlier this month as an owner surrender. His owner explained to us that he was given to them and they were unable to care for him. Chewy was confined to a very small cage which had led to some issues with his feet and overgrown nails, but after a few days we were able to get him all cleaned up and trim his nails. Chewy is now a happy little guy that loves to hang out on the desk with the staff while they are working, and he LOVES his daily treats! He is a very quiet and mellow little guy that is very loving and SUPER cuddly. We believe that Chewy is about 4 years old, so we did some research and learned that guinea pigs are considered seniors when they are about 5 years old. Chewy has been through quite a bit in his short life and our team is hopeful that he will find his furever home before Adopt A Senior Pet Month ends. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Chewy, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Chewy’s adoption fee is only $20.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.