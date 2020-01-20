PET OF THE WEEK: Chili

ID#: 19-0652
Male, neutered
AGE: 3 years
SEX: BREED: Chihuahua mix
COLOR: White with tan spots
WEIGHT: 8 ½ pounds
Chili was brought into our care in September 2019 from Animal Control and was never claimed by his family. At the beginning of this month, he was adopted by a very nice family that was from out of town. About two weeks after his adoption, the family that adopted him brought him back because they felt that he was too calm. Chili is a very sweet boy who is shy around new people at first, but will quickly warm up to new friends. Chili indeed is very mellow and he is very quiet. In fact, we have never heard him bark. We know that he does well with all dogs, cats and he doesn’t mind children at all. Chili would make the perfect companion for anyone looking for a sweet little lap dog and would do very well in a slow-paced home environment. If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Chili, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Chili’s adoption fee is $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday – Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
