PET OF THE WEEK: Comet

AGE: 1 year
SEX: Male
BREED: New Zealand
COLOR: White
WEIGHT: 6 pounds
Comet came into our care back in August. He had been found in a field wandering all alone by a field worker in a part of Holtville that was several miles from the nearest house. Our team members could tell that he had been fending for himself for quite some time. He was extremely emaciated. Aside from being very hungry and thirsty, we could also tell that Comet had been attacked by another animal. He had several fresh open wounds on his body and bits of his ears had been bitten off. How he managed to escape with his life is a miracle! Comet was in such rough shape and so stressed out that we immediately placed him into a foster home so that he could decompress and relax a bit. A few days later he was taken to a local vet to be looked at and thankfully everything turned out to be OK. It was clear that whoever abandoned him in that field assumed that he would be able to care for himself. Like most domesticated animals that are pets, when left to fend for themselves the animals do not know how to find food, water or shelter. Today Comet is a much different bunny — a very happy bunny! His foster mom says that he is very friendly, loves affection from people and is very laid back. He loves to eat carrots and he loves to play with his chew toys. He even gets excited when he knows he is getting a new toy to play with! Also, Comet’s foster mom told us that he is litter box trained! Comet has gone through so much in his short life and he is literally a fighter. We cannot think of any fur-kid in our care who is more worthy of a loving-furever home to call their own this holiday season.
If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Comet, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Comet’s adoption fee is $60.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
