PET OF THE WEEK: Copper

ID#: 19-0534
AGE: 10 years
SEX: Male
BREED: Coon Hound
COLOR: Tri-colored
WEIGHT: 40 pounds
Copper came into our care from one of the local Animal Control agencies after he had been found roaming in Niland. Copper is another old soul in our care whose family lost him and never went looking for him. Shortly after coming into our care, Copper was placed into a foster home. His foster parents said they thought he would come out of his shell once he acclimated to his new surroundings, but it turns out that Copper is just a very laid back old man. They said it is very obvious that he was an indoor pet as he knows to get on the couch or his bean bag for naps. Copper is also housebroken and he is crate trained! He does very well with older dogs, but doesn’t seem to care too much for puppies. He’s a typical old man dog. His foster family said that he also does very well with cats and he likes kids. Copper usually keeps to himself, but every once in a while he does like to get some love and affection. He loves to go on walks and demands to go on a night walk every night before bedtime. His foster mom says that he can get a little grumpy if he doesn’t get that nighttime walk in. If you are looking for a new companion who is the most relaxed couch potato in the world, then Copper is your boy!
If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Copper, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Copper’s adoption fee is $100.
*All adoption protocol and procedures apply.*
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- Trupanion pet health insurance
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.