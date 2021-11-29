PET OF THE WEEK : Cry Baby

NAME: Cry Baby
ID#: C20-0039
AGE: 8 years
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Domestic medium-hair
COLOR: Grey/white tabby
WEIGHT: 10 pounds
FeLV/FIV/HW: Negative
Cry Baby came into our care from Brawley Animal Control back in August 2017. Our Kitty-Cat Care Techs say that Cry Baby is a very sweet and affectionate old kitty. He is very vocal (which is how he got his name) when he wants attention or some extra food. He is very easy-going cat, and he does well with other cats and small dogs. Cry Baby loves his bed, but his favorite place to be is in someone arms, being held like a baby and having his belly rubbed. As with most of the animals in our care, we will never know why no one went looking for Cry Baby when he got lost. What we do know is that he would make the purrfect addition to any feline family looking for extra purrs and sandpaper kisses in their life.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Cry Baby, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Cry Baby’s adoption fee is $30 for our Adopt a Senior Pet Month adoption special.
