PET OF THE WEEK: Cue

ID#: 18-0214
AGE: 4 years
SEX: Male
BREED: Pitty mix
COLOR: White and brown
WEIGHT: 55 pounds
Cue was brought into our care by Imperial Animal Control in March 2018. Despite our many attempts to network Cue with rescues, everyone has passed this handsome boy up each time. Our staff often feels bad for Cue because for some odd reason each time he is kenneled with a new dog, the kennel mate get adopted. Cue does very well with other dogs, and he does well with people. Although he doesn’t really care to be on a leash, he does like to go outside to play in the grass and sunbathe. Unfortunately, Cue does not like cats. Cue would do well in a home where he is either by himself or has a sibling close to his size. One of our most dedicated volunteers has fallen madly in love with Cue and tries very hard to help him find his furever home, but with no luck yet. Until that day comes, Cue patiently awaits here at the shelter for that very special family to give him his happily ever after.
If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Cue, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Cue’s adoption fee is $100 (for the entire month of October).
*All adoption protocol and procedures apply.*
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- Trupanion pet health insurance
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
