PET OF THE WEEK: Daisy

ID#: 21-0079
AGE: 3 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Shepherd mix
COLOR: Brown/black
WEIGHT: 45 pounds
Daisy came into our care in mid-January of this year. She was found In Mexicali after being severely injured and left to fend for herself. We are not exactly sure how she became injured, but we believe she may have been hit by a car. One of her legs was so mangled and badly infected that the doctor considered amputation. After a few days of being on antibiotics and trying to save the leg, her doctor realized that it was not savable and Daisy did lose her leg. … About a day after coming back from the vet, we placed her into an amazing foster home. It took her a few days to find her balance, but we were amazed at how quickly she adapted to having only three legs! Daisy is another special fur-kid in our care who does not allow her impairment to slow her down! Daisy’s foster parents have sent us photos and videos of her running around the back yard with her foster siblings who are dogs, cuddling with the cats and even hanging out with their young child. Although we can only imagine how traumatic her experience may have been when it happened, Daisy has left that in the past and is a whole new dog! Daisy is housebroken, she loves to play with squeaky toys and she even learned how to fetch. Daisy is ready to be the dog that she was destined to be and find a loving furever home to call her own. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Daisy, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Daisy’s adoption fee is $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
