PET OF THE WEEK: Dee Dee and Dexter

AGE: 8 months
SEX: Female & male
BREED: Domestic shorthairs
COLOR: Grey tabby & orange/white
WEIGHT: 6 & 8 pounds
Dee Dee and Dexter came into our care at the beginning of August of this year from Brawley Animal Control as strays. We aren’t exactly sure if they are siblings, but because they came in together and because they appear to be the same age; our best guess is that they are brother and sister. Dee Dee is very social and is very chatty. She loves to have lengthy conversations with new friends. Dexter is much more laid back and very quiet. Unlike his sister, Dexter isn’t much of a talker. Our Kitty Care Technicians say that he will make the perfect lazy house cat. Although this duo seems to have very different personalities, they both are very sweet and very loving. Since Dee Dee and Dexter are a bonded pair they do need to be adopted together into the same home. This will ensure that they live long and happy lives. They are patiently waiting for the purrfect family to come along and give them the loving furever home in time for Paw-toberfest!
If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Dee Dee and Dexter, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Their adoption fee is only $50 for both of them (for the month of October only).
*All adoption protocol and procedures apply.*
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- Trupanion pet health insurance
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
