PET OF THE WEEK: Desi

ID#: 20-0897
AGE: 9 months
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Pitty/basset mix
COLOR: Tan & Black
WEIGHT: 30 pounds
Desi came into our care early last week as an owner surrender. Her family was no longer able to care for her and they asked us to take her in and find her a new, loving family. Desi is a bit shy at first, but we think that is because she is still adjusting to the shelter. After some talking to and petting, she warms right up with a wagging tail. Desi is currently kenneled with other dogs around her size and she is doing amazingly well with them. We have introduced her to dogs who are smaller than her, bigger than her and cats and she does well with everyone! She enjoys being indoors around people, and she loves to be on a warm, cozy bed. Desi is a very sweet little girl, and we are hoping she can kind her happily furever after in time for the Pawlidays. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Desi, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Desi’s adoption fee is only $85 for the month of December.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760)352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
