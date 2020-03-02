AGE: 9 years
SEX: Female
BREED: Siamese
COLOR: Snowshoe
WEIGHT: 10 pounds
Dolly came into our care about five months ago from Brawley Animal Control as a stray and was never claimed by her family. Given she was a senior kitty, we had high hopes that someone would be looking for her, but that did not happen. Since her arrival to our shelter, Dolly has pretty much just kept to herself. She is a very mellow kitty and likes to spend most of her time napping. She is very friendly and loves affection and attention from people. We know that she doesn’t mind being around other cats, but she has made it very clear that she does not like to be around dogs. Dolly would do well in a calm and quiet home where she can nap all day and get tons of love and cuddles from her new furever family. If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Dolly, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Dolly’s adoption fee is $50.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
