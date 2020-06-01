PET OF THE WEEK : Elvis

ID#: GP20-0001
AGE: 1 year
SEX: Male
BREED: Abyssinian mix
COLOR: Tortoiseshell
WEIGHT: 2 pounds
Elvis came in to our care about three weeks ago as an owner surrender. Shortly after his arrival we placed him in to a foster home that is very experienced in guinea pig care. His foster dad says that Elvis loves to hang out and eat biscuits while watching television. He is a little leery about being picked up at first, but after having his head scratched, he comes around and lets you hold him for hours on end. When it comes to dinner time, he gets super excited and will bweep and jump all around! Elvis is very curious and loves to sniff everything. He doesn’t have any issues with other animals, especially large ones. In fact, his best friend in his foster home is a pit bull! His foster dad tells us that his favorite snacks are apple biscuits and alfalfa cubes, and for a guinea pig he is not messy at all. If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Elvis, please call or email the shelter during our business hours. Elvis’ adoption fee is $40.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
