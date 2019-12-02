PET OF THE WEEK: Enzo

ID#: 19-0802
AGE: 11 months
SEX: Male
BREED: Belgian Malinois
COLOR: Brown and black
WEIGHT: 40 pounds
Enzo came into our care from County Animal Control during the middle of November. The day he came to us, we immediately placed him into a foster home with a family that has a lot of experience with Belgian Malinoises. His foster family says that he loves to play ball, he is beginning to learn basic commands (sit, stay, lay down, etc.) and he is doing very well with his potty training. Enzo does well with other dogs (big and small) and he loves to be around children. Enzo’s foster family said that he has a lot of energy so he would do very well in a home with a family that is very active. Since he loves to ride in cars, we are more than certain that Enzo would love to jump in the car and head out for a long hike. Enzo has a very bubbly personality and is always in a good mood. His foster mom says that Enzo is the kind of dog that is just so happy about life that he never has a bad day.
If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Enzo, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Enzo’s adoption fee will be $85 until Dec. 31.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
