PET OF THE WEEK: Ezekiel

ID#: 20-0900
AGE: 1 ½ years
SEX: Male
BREED: Shar Pei mix
COLOR: Fawn
WEIGHT: 40 pounds
Ezekiel was brought into our care a few weeks ago from El Centro Animal Control after being picked up as a stray and was not claimed. Upon his arrival and with zero hesitation, Ezekiel proceeded to shower our staff with lots of hugs and kisses! He is so full of happiness and joy and loves to share it with everyone he meets! We brought him up to our front office to interact with other dogs and cats. We found that he does very well with large and small dogs, but we did learn that Ezekiel would do well in a home where his siblings are only dogs and not cats. Ezekiel is an active dog and loves to run and play. We believe that he would do well in a family that is able to take him out for a brisk walk or jog at least once a day. He also loves to play fetch and is very good at it! Ezekiel and our team are hopeful that he will be the first pet in our care to find his furever home for the New Year. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Ezekiel, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Ezekiel’s adoption fee is $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
