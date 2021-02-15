PET OF THE WEEK: Fish

ID#: 21-0068
AGE: 10 months
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Pug
COLOR: Black
WEIGHT: 15 pounds
Fish came into our care about a month ago from Holtville Animal Control. His owners were no longer able to care for him so they surrendered him. When Fish first came in, he was very scared. It took him about a day or so to let us touch him, but once he realized we were all here to be his friend, he quickly warmed up to all of our team members! A few days after his arrival, Fish went into a foster home where his awesome personality was able to really shine through! His foster family says that Fish is a fun and wild little guy. He is very energetic, loves to run and play and he is super wiggly! He does very well with other dogs (large and small), cats and he absolutely LOVES kids! Fish isn’t the cuddliest of dogs, but he does like to jump up in your lap and give kisses … and for some reason he really likes to nibble and lick your ears. As you can tell, he sure is a funny little guy. Fish is ready to find a furever family that can keep up with his fun and vivacious personality. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Fish, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Fish’s adoption fee is $170.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
