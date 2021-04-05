PET OF THE WEEK: Francesca

ID#: C21-0049
AGE: 3 months
SEX: Female
BREED: Siamese
COLOR: Lynx point
WEIGHT: 3 pounds
Francesca came into our care on March 17 after being found alone next to a trash can in an ally in El Centro. It wasn’t clear if she was intentionally left there, or if she wandered there herself in search of food. When we took her in, we noticed that she was quite thin and she ate as if she had not eaten in days. Shortly after her arrival we were able to place her into an amazing foster home! Her foster mom says that she is a very sweet kitten. She has tons of love to give and she is always happy to see people, no matter how often they walk into the room. She craves attention from people -- the more, the better! She is a huge cuddler, and she loves to zoom around the room with her toys. She can be very vocal at times. Her foster mom attributes that to her letting you know what her thoughts and opinions are. She loves to be included in family activities and she will even sit on the couch and watch television with you. She’s been known to help with paying bills and shopping online as well! When not watching her favorite programs or helping with computer work, Francesca can be found doing her most favorite thing of all – playing with her favorite toy that looks like a carrot. It sounds like Francesca is a well-rounded kitten with quite the skill set. She’s definitely ready to find her furever home! If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Francesca, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Francesca’s adoption fee is $80.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
