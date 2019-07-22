PET OF THE WEEK: Hae

ID#: 19-0332
AGE: 9 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Shepherd/Chow mix
COLOR: Brown
WEIGHT: 88 pounds
Hae was brought into our care from a local animal control facility where she was for over a month. Unfortunately, they were not able to hold onto her anymore, and she desperately needed to get out as euthanasia was being considered due to lack of space and her length of stay. We agreed to take her in and placed her into a foster home right away. We couldn’t fathom such a sweet old soul paying the ultimate sacrifice due to the irresponsibility of people. We so badly wanted to help her find her new furever home where she will spend the rest of her days relaxing and receiving tons of love. Hae is a very mellow girl who loves to lounge around, mostly. She loves to go on walks to get the mail, and she really enjoys going on car rides. Hae does very well with all other animals (big and small) and she does well with children. In fact, she does so well with children that she can often be found playing Barbies with her two human foster sisters! Hae truly is an amazing girl! We just don’t understand how her family never went looking for her.
If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Hae, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Hae’s adoption fee is $100.
*All adoption protocol and procedures apply.*
Adoptions include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- Trupanion pet health insurance
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760)352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
