PET OF THE WEEK : Hankie

NAME: Hankie
ID#: C22-0237
AGE: 3 months
SEX: Male
BREED: Domestic Short-hair
COLOR: Black/Brown Tabby
WEIGHT: 3 ½ pounds
Hankie came into our care last week from someone who found him, and his litter mates abandoned on their front porch. Since the shelter is over capacity and we do not have any room to bring in new animals, the kind person who found him and his siblings agreed to fostering them until they are adopted. Hankie’s foster family says that he is your typical kitten – he loves to play and explore! His favorite thing to do is to climb on top of things and surprise dive bomb his siblings! When Hankie isn’t busy being a rambunctious little kitten, he can be quite loving and affectionate. It’s hard to understand why someone would abandon such a cute and fun-loving kitten, but for whatever the reason was, we are happy to help our vivacious little Hankie find his loving-furever home!
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Hankie, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Hankie‘s adoption fee is $40 for the entire month of June.
