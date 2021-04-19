PET OF THE WEEK: Honey

ID#: R21-0007
AGE: 2 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Netherland dwarf
COLOR: Agouti
WEIGHT: 4 pounds
Honey came into our care as an owner surrender towards the end of March of this year. Her owners turned her in because their dogs did not like her and they just weren’t able to care for her any longer. Netherland dwarves are known for being a bit … “grumpy,” but that is not the case with Honey. Part of the reason why we named her Honey was because of how sweet she actually is. She likes to be petted and doesn’t mind being held from time to time. She has been around many cats and dogs (all of which she does not seem to mind) and around other rabbits we have available for adoption. Honey has done very well with everyone that she has met! She has a very mellow disposition and doesn’t do much. She loves sitting on her hay bed while munching on her favorite carrot-flavored chewies. Initially we thought it would take Honey some time to adjust and possibly even longer to become ready for adoption, but she proved us wrong. Our little Honey bunny is ready to find her furever home. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Honey, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Honey’s adoption fee is $60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.