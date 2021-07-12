PET OF THE WEEK: Joey

ID#: 21-0424
AGE: 1 year
SEX: Male
BREED: Belgian Malinois
COLOR: Brown/black
WEIGHT: 60 pounds
Joey had been found as a stray by Imperial Animal Control in mid-May. Since he was not claimed by his owners, after his mandatory stray hold had ended he was brought into our care. Joey is very much your typical Mal. He has a lot of energy and he loves to run and play for hours on end. He is very ball-driven and LOVES to play fetch. He will literally let you throw the ball until your arm gives out. Joey is currently kenneled with another dog and has been kenneled with different dogs in the past, and he has does just fine with them all. Joey would do very well in a breed experienced home with active family members who can run and play with him to help him burn off all that energy … and throw the ball!
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Joey, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Joey’s adoption fee is $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
