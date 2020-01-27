PET OF THE WEEK: Jumba

ID#: 18-0663
AGE: 9 years
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Staffordshire mix
COLOR: Brown/grey
WEIGHT: 128 pounds
Jumba is another one of our very long-term residents. He came into our care in August 2018 from Imperial Animal Control, and, sadly, like so many just like him, no one came in to look for him. Jumba is a very sweet boy who gets a long with literally everyone he meets (except for cats). In his year and a half of being in our shelter, he has had many kennel mates that have come and gone, and he has done exceptionally well with each one of them. Jumba has also had the opportunity to be around kids here at the shelter and he has done very well with them as well. He likes to go on walks, but because he is such a big boy and is older, short walks are what he prefers. Jumba’s favorite thing to do is to nap on his bed with a blanket that he likes to cover himself with. This gentle giant is looking for a home where he can be a couch potato and share his many years of experience in unconditional love with his new furever family. After all, a shelter is no proper place for a senior pet. If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Jumba, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Jumba’s adoption fee is $100.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
