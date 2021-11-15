PET OF THE WEEK: Karpee

NAME: Karpee
ID#: C20-0026
AGE: 8 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Domestic short-hair
COLOR: Black and white
WEIGHT: 8 pounds
FeLV/FIV/HW: Negative
Karpee is one of our many long-term “residents”. She came into our care from Brawley Animal Control in April 2017/ She has been in the shelter over four years. Although she has been in a shelter for almost more than half of her life, Karpee has always found a way to keep a pawsitive attitude. Her sweet and extremely loving personality has made her a staff favorite! Karpee is playful and will roll over on her back to show you her tummy when she wants to play. She is very talkative and “is cool for any adventure,” as one staff member puts it. Karpee gets along with other cats, doesn’t mind dogs at all, and she absolutely loves people. Our sweet Karpee breaks the mold when it comes to senior kitties who have been in a shelter for way too long. If anyone would like to give an extremely loving senior kitty a furever home, Karpee is the purrfect cat for you.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Karpee, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Karpee’s adoption fee is $30 for our Adopt a Senior Pet Month adoption special.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & Heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
