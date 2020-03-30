PET OF THE WEEK: Kevin

ID#: 20-0225
AGE: 2 years
SEX: Male
BREED: Pitbull
COLOR: Black/white
WEIGHT: 60 pounds
Have you ever seen a more handsome dog? We think not! Mr. GQ (a.k.a. Kevin) came into our care late last week from Imperial County Animal Control. Kevin had been picked up by Animal Control on the outskirts of Holtville in early February of this year and sadly no one went looking for him. The entire staff at Animal Control absolutely loved Kevin so they held on to him as long as they possibly could in hopes that he would be adopted or sent to rescue. When two of our team members went to Animal Control to see if anyone needed out, they instantly fell in love with Kevin! After arriving at our shelter our team temperament tested him and he passed all assessments with flying colors! Kevin not only does great with people, but he does well with dogs (big and small) and he paid no mind to the kitty cats. Kevin is moderately active and would do very well in a family that is active and has kids that he can run and play with. If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Kevin, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Kevin’s adoption fee is $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
