PET OF THE WEEK: Laney

ID#: 18-0053
AGE: 3 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Pitty mix
COLOR: Blue & white
WEIGHT: 50 pounds
Laney came into our care from El Centro back in February of 2018. Since her arrival, Laney has been nothing but a big goofball (as you can tell by her picture) with the wiggliest behind, and has a heart that is full of love! She absolutely loves attention and loves to take pictures with people. She is a very active dog with quite a bit of energy, so we know that she would do very well with a family that likes to run, jog or even hike. Laney does do well with other dogs, but she prefers to be around larger dogs that are about her size. She says that small dogs are just too yappy for her liking. Laney has had several kennel mates come and go as they have found their furever homes over the last couple of years. She very much would like to be the next one to find a loving home to call her own.
If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Laney, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Laney’s adoption fee will be $60 until Dec. 31.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.