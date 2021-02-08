PET OF THE WEEK: Lemon

ID#: C20-0409
AGE: 6 months
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Siamese
COLOR: Torti-Point
WEIGHT: 6 pounds
Lemon came into our care in mid-December of last year. She was turned in to us by a Good Samaritan who found her at the El Centro PAL. As soon as she came into our care, we immediately rushed her to our veterinarian in Mexicali as she was very sick. … Lemon spent several weeks hospitalized as the doctor tried to save her eyes. Unfortunately, the infection was so severe that her eyes would not heal and the doctor had to remove them. Almost immediately after her eyes had been removed, Lemon became a new kitty and was acting as though nothing ever happened! They were making her so uncomfortable that her awesome personality wasn’t able to shine through. After coming back from our vet, Lemon went straight into a foster home. Her foster mom says that she is the most awesome foster she has ever had! She loves kids, she does well with other animals (both cats and dogs) and she is extremely loving and friendly! Her foster mom says although she is blind, she is very curious, likes to explore and she is litter box trained. Lemon loves to be held and loved on and likes to play Barbie Play House with her two human foster sisters! As you can see, Lemon has not allowed her impairment to negatively affect her life in any way. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Lemon, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Lemon’s adoption fee is $80.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & Heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.