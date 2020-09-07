PET OF THE WEEK: Lilee

ID#: C20-0260
AGE: 3 months
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Domestic medium hair
COLOR: Black
WEIGHT: 4 pounds
Lilee was brought into our care about a month ago from Brawley Animal Control. She was found inside the Brawley Walmart and she had to be trapped using a cat trap because she was very feral. We had taken her in to be spayed and had her ear tipped through our TNR program and had intended to release her back near the store. The day after she came back from her spay appointment, for whatever reason she decided she wasn’t feral anymore. Although she still would hiss when approached she would allow us to take her out of her kennel to pet and love on her. Lilee has gotten to the point where she will purr and rub up on whoever is holding her. From time to time, she will still hiss when approached, but we all know this little feral faker is nothing but a little fuzz ball full of love. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Lilee, please call or email the shelter during our business hours. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Lilee’s adoption fee is $80.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
1585 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.