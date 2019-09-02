PET OF THE WEEK: Louie

AGE: 3 years
SEX: Male
BREED: Domestic shorthair
COLOR: White and grey
WEIGHT: 8 pounds
Louie came into our care about three months ago from El Centro Animal Control. When he was brought in he had a severe infestation of fleas and was nothing but skin and bones. The Animal Control Officer said that he seemed to be a bit feral, but it could just be that he was scared. As the officer predicted, Louie indeed was just scared and didn’t know what was going on. After several days of working with him and coaxing him to eat since he was so thin from flea anemia; Louie soon came out of his shell and turned into one of the friendliest and most handsome cats in our shelter. He is definitely a staff and volunteer favorite because of how sweet and loving he has become. Louie does well with other cats and he gets along with dogs as well.
If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Louie, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Louie ’s adoption fee is $50.
*All adoption protocol and procedures apply.*
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- Trupanion pet health insurance
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.