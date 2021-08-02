PET OF THE WEEK: Mack

ID#: 21-0603
AGE: 9 years
SEX: Male
BREED: Doberman pinscher mix
COLOR: Black and brown
WEIGHT: 65 pounds
Mack came into our care about two weeks ago as an owner surrender to Brawley Animal Control. Right away, our team knew we were going to need to give him some extra-special attention. The first few days Mack was scared out of his mind. He did not know what was going on and was very confused. After about four or five days, Mack went from scared to depressed. He was shutting down. The kennel techs took extra time when talking to him, petting him and tried some yummy treats. Although he was beginning to perk up and was a bit more receptive to the staff, it was about a week before he took his first bite of food. Mack will now greet staff members with a smile and very much enjoys the company of people. He does well with other dogs, but does not pay very much attention to them. Mack has showed us that he is very mellow and has the sweetest disposition now that he is starting to open up. He very much prefers to be indoors away from the heat, and he walks well on a leash. This senior boy has been through quite a bit within the last couple of weeks, but we are hopeful that a loving family who can provide him with a comfy and happy home for the rest of his days will soon come along.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Mack, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Mack’s adoption fee is $100.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.