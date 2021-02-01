ID#: 21-0100
AGE: 1 ½ years
SEX: Female
BREED: Boxer mix
COLOR: Tan
WEIGHT: 35 pounds
Marley came into our care last week as an owner surrender. Her previous owner no longer was able to care for her. Since coming to the shelter, Marley has been a bit shy. As she is adjusting to the shelter life we have come to learn that she does very well with other dogs and she does not seem to mind cats. She has done well with all of our staff members and she has had an opportunity to meet one of our employee’s two young children and she did great with them! Although we are still getting to know her and her getting to know us, we do know that Marley is a very sweet girl and very much deserves to find a new loving furever home. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Marley, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Marley’s adoption fee is $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.