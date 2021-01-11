PET OF THE WEEK: Marshmallow

ID#: C20-0397
AGE: 1 ½ years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Domestic short-hair
COLOR: White
WEIGHT: 6 ½ pounds
Marshmallow was brought into our care at the beginning of December. The family that brought her in told our team that she had been to their house before and they had fed her because she was thin and hungry. She had a collar and tag with a phone number and they were able to find her owners and send her home. Some weeks went by and she showed up at their home again, but this time without the collar and tag and with what seemed to be a broken leg. Marshmallow was taken to the vet and it was discovered that her leg was indeed badly broken. Within a few days she underwent surgery to repair the break in her leg and has healed quite nicely since then! Marshmallow is very sweet and loving kitty. She is very curious and loves to play hide and seek! She gets along with other cats, and she doesn’t seem to mind dogs all that much. We don’t know what happened to our sweet little Marshmallow or why no one was looking for her, but we do know that she is ready to start a new life with a loving family in a furever home. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Marshmallow, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Marshmallow’s adoption fee is $60.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & Heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
