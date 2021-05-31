PET OF THE WEEK: Matilda

ID#: C21-0125
AGE: 3 months
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Domestic short-hair
COLOR: Black and white
WEIGHT: 4 pounds
FeLV/FIV/HW: Negative
Matilda came into our care about a month ago after being found abandoned and all alone in Seeley. The kind people who found her reached out to one of our volunteer foster moms, and she gladly took her in for us. Matilda’s foster mom tells us that out of all the kittens she has fostered, Matilda has been by far the easiest kitten she has ever had in her care. Matilda is a very easy-going little kitty, and she acclimates quickly to different settings and environments. Matilda has both puppy and kitten foster siblings in her foster home, but she prefers to be around the puppies more. Her foster mom says that she likes to be around dogs so much that she believes Matilda thinks that she herself is a dog! When Matilda isn’t busy playing with her foster puppy siblings, she can be found napping in the sun on her favorite spot on the windowsill. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Matilda, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Matilda’s adoption fee is $40 for the month of June.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV and heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday and Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
