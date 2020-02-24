PET OF THE WEEK: Meg

ID#: 20-0061
AGE: 2 ½ months
SEX: Female
BREED: Boxer mix
COLOR: Black/white
WEIGHT: 4 pounds
Meg came into our care Jan. 20. How she was found is a very odd story. One of our team members was with her family in Mexicali and while driving to a doctor’s appointment they noticed something very strange: There were two ducks wearing sweaters standing on the sidewalk near the road, and sitting on the ground next to the two ducks appearing very sad and ill was Meg. We cannot make stuff like this up! Anyway, our team member and her family pulled over to see if the ducks and puppy were OK. They assumed that the ducks were because they ran into a nearby yard, which was believed to have been their home. Meg did not move, and so she was scooped up. Because Meg was clearly ill she was instantly taken to the veterinarian that we use in Mexicali. The doctor discovered that she was suffering from ehrlichia, which is a tick-borne illness. She was placed on antibiotics to help get her better, and within a few days, she began to improve. After seeing the veterinarian Meg went straight into a foster home. Her foster family says she is a very bubbly and happy puppy. She loves to play with her other foster siblings, and she loves to give kisses! Meg is used to being around all sorts of other animals and children, and she does very well. Meg is a well rounded and acclimated little puppy who has a very interesting story. If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Meg, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Meg’s adoption fee is $170.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.